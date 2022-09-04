Anand Mahindra shares hilarious post on the evolution of doctors' handwriting; Subramanian Swamy replies

The Mahindra group chairman's post elicited mixed reactions, while some joined in the fun, a few went on to defend it

New Delhi: Doctors and their illegible handwriting have always been a source of jokes and memes. The only people who can decipher their scripts are they themselves and, of course, the chemists. It is no mean job for ordinary humans.

Adding to the existing cannon of jokes, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, who is known for his quirky tweets, on Sunday shared a post on his Twitter handle tracing the evolution of a medic’s writing style. He captioned it, “Hilarious. But true…”

Adding to the jest, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy quipped, “Great research. Will find out what hand writing decode experts say.”

Great research. Will find out what hand writing decode experts say — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 4, 2022

The tweet elicited mixed reactions from netizens. While some joined in the fun, many did not like it. For instance, a user wrote, “Sorry sir, we do not find it funny. This transformation, every doctor fears, results from work pressures and responsibility at each stage with new gen pen-pushers adding to clinicians woes by ushering in mountains of paperwork to justify their own salaries and existence.”

While some called it petty generalisation, one went on to share his wife’s handwriting to argue that Mahindra was not right.

Exceptions are always there sir, this is my wife’s prescription handwriting even after 10 years into practice. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/CWckUoqOpm — Robin bhandari (@Robinbh05212356) September 4, 2022

The tweet has garnered more than 30.2K likes and 4,421 retweets on the social media platform.

