Anand Mahindra shares grab of death certificate portal with two drop-down options, leaves internet amused

Several users came up with their own theories to support the reason. One user commented, 'After seeing such things, one has all the right to click 'myself'. 'Another wrote, 'anticipatory death certificate is the idea here it seems'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is quite popular on social media for creating a buzz with his witty and insightful posts. This time too, he has grabbed eyeballs on the internet for a bizarre screenshot of a portal that issues death certificates.

The process of availing a death certificate is not something new. To apply for one - a person needs to visit a government website issuing the same, then register or log in and apply for the certificate. But here, the industrialist’s post is about a webpage asking ‘whether you are applying it for yourself or for someone else’.

The post has left social media users confused as to why would a website ask if a person is getting the document (death certificate) for himself.

Taking to Twitter, the CEO of Mahindra Group posted a snapshot of the webpage which is from Mecklenburg County, North Carolina in the United States. In the image, a portal designed for generating death certificates is showing two drop-down options where a user has to specify for whom they were generating the certificate. The drop-down option gave quite an unusual selection, that has left users laughing out loud.

“So we’re not the only culture that believes in an afterlife…” the industrialist quipped while sharing the post on his official handle.

Check the tweet here:

So we’re not the only culture that believes in an afterlife… pic.twitter.com/OPQF5cPRd8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 27, 2022

Since it was shared, this post has collected over 24,000 likes and more than 2,500 retweets. Several users came up with their own theories to support the reason. One user commented, “After seeing such things, one has all the right to click 'myself'.” Another wrote, “anticipatory death certificate is the idea here it seems.” Few came up with hilarious reasons while others agreed with Mahindra.

We have no idea what the people of Mecklenburg County believe in, but one may assume that it could be a technical glitch. What do you think?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.