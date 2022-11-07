Cricket is not just a game but an emotion for Indians across the country. With the ICC T20 World Cup going on in Australia, people have remained stuck to the television screens witnessing the thrilling matches of the entire tournament. Notably, as India are all set to face England in the upcoming semifinals on Thursday, 10 November, there is still a buzz about the fact of which teams would make it to the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. With the ICC event finally coming close to its end, the excitement is at a peak among cricket lovers in India. It requires no mention that people from all walks of life are enthusiastic and pumped up. And now it seems business tycoon Anand Mahindra is no different. While he also seems to have been enjoying the ICC World T20 World Cup, he recently shared a hilarious post wondering about the finalists of the tournament.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Mahindra Group chairperson shared a video of a dog who can be seen climbing up to a tree while balancing itself between the tree trunk and a wall. Slowly making its way upwards, the dog further also tries to peek over the other side of the wall.

Making a hilarious remark on the dog’s skillful act, Mahindra captioned the video by saying that the pooch found an ‘ingenious’ way to predict the future of who will be in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. “I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. It figured out this ingenious way to look over the ‘wall’ of the present. What do you think it saw?” his caption read.

I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the #T20WorldCup2022 It figured out this ingenious way to look over the ‘wall’ of the present. What do you think it saw? 😊 pic.twitter.com/a5H5OPRiVU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 6, 2022



While the video and the caption were quite hilarious, many also took to the comment section and shared their views. One wrote, “The one who will ‘S T R E T C H ‘ like him will win”, while another user commented, “This dog is a yoga practitioner for sure!”

Rain ☔ 🤣 — Maanav (@hellomaanav) November 6, 2022

Maybe IND vs PAK — Gokul (@gokuljr19) November 6, 2022

Everything is possible in this 🌎 🍵 😍 — Pravin Kumar (@pravin_thakurG) November 6, 2022

@anandmahindra sir ..It saw Pak going back home from semis — Neeraj Kumar Vagmore (@NeerajVagmore) November 6, 2022

If ever DOG OLYMPICS happen.. then it will certainly get GOLD MEDAL for it… 😍 — Rajat kumar (@techyrajat) November 6, 2022

England vs New Zealand — PRAMOD SHENOY R (@PRAMODSHENOYR1) November 6, 2022



In the meantime, the video has gone viral and grabbed thousands of views and likes.

