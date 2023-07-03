India

Anand Mahindra shares adorable video of couple re-creating ‘Rimjhim gire sawan’ in Mumbai rains; watch

The video shows the couple shooting the scenes at the exact locations in Mumbai where it was originally filmed. Sung by veteran playback singers duo Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, the song shows the lead actors roaming around Mumbai, amidst a heavy downpour

FP Trending July 03, 2023 15:15:09 IST
Screengrab. Twitter/@anandmahindra

Old songs accompanied by gratifying voices and scenic backgrounds provide comfort and solace in a life full of hodge-podge and drama. Presenting one such case, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, recently shared an endearing video of an old couple walking hand-in-hand as they re-enact the romantic song ‘Rimjhim gire sawan’ from Basu Chatterjee’s 1979-hit Manzil. The video shared on Twitter shows the couple shooting the scenes at the exact locations in Mumbai where it was originally filmed. Sung by veteran playback singers duo Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, the song shows the lead actors roaming around Mumbai, amidst a heavy downpour.

“This is justifiably going viral. I applaud them,” Mahindra captioned the post which was shot at the original song’s location in Mumbai. He expressed admiration for the duo’s beautiful efforts while re-enacting the popular song. He added that the couple tells us through their act that ‘if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it to be.’

The captivating video has been widely shared and won hearts across different social media platforms.

Check out the post:

Mahindra’s post showing a re-creation of one of the most popular songs from the past garnered over 15 lakh views. It attracted over 26,000 likes.

Several users responded with their shared love for the song in the comments.

Check out some of the responses below:

A Twitter user wrote: “Wow! A pleasure to watch!”

“Wow! Amazing. Life is beautiful. Mumbai Meri Jaan,” wrote another.

A third user wrote, “With audio-video accessibility, anyone can express themselves and preserve their content. Social media has democratized the performing arts – what a fantastic thing! Independent short film production will be the next big industry in India.”

A user applauded the efforts while sharing information about the couple re-enacting it. He wrote: “Shailesh Inamdaar and his wife Vandana have reshot the song ‘Rimjhim gire sawan’ mostly at the same location as the original song.” In addition, he said: “Their friend Anup Ringangaavkar and his wife Ankita have shot it with so much love and care.”

“I tell you marine drive in the rains in 1982 was truly magical…after that a meal at the Purohits,” shared a user while reminiscing about the good old days.

The 1979 film Manzil stars Amitabh Bachchan and ‎Moushumi Chatterjee in lead roles.

Updated Date: July 03, 2023 15:15:09 IST

