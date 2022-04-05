Anand Mahindra reveals why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world; check out his post here

Social media users were quick to come up with their take on Anand Mahindra’s post. A person suggested that Mahindra must gift the all-new Mahindra XUV700 to the 'amazing husband' seen in the post

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is quite active on social media. And, now, he has shared a picture of a couple riding on a two-wheeler. Seems normal, right? But there is a catch. The vehicle is loaded with chairs and mats. Well, this scene is something that we can’t even imagine in real life but the two make it look quite easy.

The industrialist, in his caption, wrote, "Now, you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only…”

Have a look here:

Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday pic.twitter.com/3A0tHk6IoM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 3, 2022

Social media users were quick to come up with their take on Anand Mahindra’s post. A person suggested that Mahindra must gift the all-new Mahindra XUV700 to this “amazing husband.”

Sir, pls gift this amazing husband with new @MahindraXUV700 . The way he is balancing everything is compared to none. 🙏 — The King (@hellraiser008) April 3, 2022

Another said, “It carries love too.”

It carries love too — Anand (@Anandaramant) April 3, 2022

This user said that many such examples are in the country's villages.

Perfectly said sir we do have lots of example in Indian Villages — Nitesh (@Nitesh52801646) April 5, 2022

Meanwhile, a few were not impressed with the social media update.

Thats because, we dont have any other choice. — ખુબજ કંટાળો આવેછે (@KantadoAaveChe) April 3, 2022

You saw the 2 wheeler. You saw the cargo. You noticed the high volume. You calculated the area. You couldn't see the humans. — Rants&Roasts (@Sydusm) April 3, 2022

Earlier in the day, Anand Mahindra has shared a video of Mount Everest. It gives us a 360-degree view of the snow-capped mountains. “360-degree view from the top of Mount Everest" wrote the industrialist, adding that "when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you’re on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the ‘big picture.” And, we can’t thank him enough for making our day with this video.

360 degree view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you’re on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the ‘big picture.’

pic.twitter.com/qciTw4L7j4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2022

What are your thoughts on this?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.