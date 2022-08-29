Anand Mahindra provides update on teen who built 'Iron Man' suit from scrap

Anand Mahindra took to his personal Twitter handle and wrote that Prem is presently an engineering student at Mahindra University

Anand Mahindra never fails to encourage young talent in the country. The Mahindra Group Chairman often shares posts that promote individuals and their unique achievements. The latest post by the industrialist is no different. Anand Mahindra has provided an update about Prem, the teenager who made headlines last year for creating an Iron Man suit from scrap materials. On Sunday, Anand Mahindra took to his personal Twitter handle and wrote that Prem is presently an engineering student at Mahindra University. The young man had spent the summer interning at Mahindra’s Auto Design Studio under Pratap Bose, the company’s Chief Design Officer, Auto & Farm Sectors.

“Many of you may remember Prem’s story. We were delighted when he accepted our offer of joining

@MahindraUni where he is now an engineering student. And this past summer he interned at Mahindra’s Auto Design Studio under the tutelage of @BosePratap” wrote Anand Mahindra.

He also shared a video of Prem from the internship. “I was very pleased when Pratap told me that Prem’s had a very successful summer internship—working specifically on advanced car door opening mechanisms. Most important Pratap praised Prem’s inclination to ‘learn by making things.’ We need more of that mode of education!” Anand Mahindra added.

The post ignited a flood of comments, with many users praising Anand Mahindra. “We need more industrialists like you who can pick up these gems from various parts of India,” noted one user.

Some sent their best wishes to Prem.

Others praised Anand Mahindra for promoting new talent.

Prem’s home-made Iron Man suit had grabbed eyeballs last year, as the young boy made the suit himself out of scrap materials. The most astonishing thing was that Prem had managed to create the replica without having any formal training.

The suit had even caught the attention of Anand Mahindra who had asked people to help him find the young inventor. Later on, he had offered Prem a spot in Mahindra University and offered to fund the education of him and his siblings.

