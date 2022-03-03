Anand Mahindra proposes using solar panels on expressways

The businessman was inspired and captivated by a video posted by climate change activist Mike Hudema showing solar panel-covered bike lanes in South Korea

Taking inspiration from South Korea, Anand Mahindra, the Indian billionaire businessman and chairman of the Mahindra group, proposed installing solar panels over a cycling lane that runs between expressways.

The businessman was inspired and captivated by a video posted by climate change activist Mike Hudema showing solar panel-covered bike lanes in South Korea. Anand Mahindra retweeted the video with the caption "what an idea sirji..." He asserted that his company has been doing something similar by covering canals, but this would significantly increase coverage.

Mahindra continued by saying that even if the cyclists do not use the expressways, it will be worth looking at the track. He also tagged Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and said that this could lead to a surge in recreational cycling.

What an idea sirji… We have been doing similar things by covering canals, but this would substantially increase coverage. It’s worth looking at even if cyclists don’t use expressways…and who knows, maybe it’ll kick off a recreational cycling boom.. @nitin_gadkari https://t.co/zrZk8CqjFK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 2, 2022

There is no doubt that the concept is brilliant. It has the potential to provide numerous benefits ranging from providing a pollution-free environment to safer paths for people riding two-wheelers on highways while also providing protection from rain, sun and traffic. Reacting to Mahindra's post, one user stated, "Forget cyclists, it can be converted into a safe passage for two wheelers!" Highway journeys would be much safer then!"

Forget cyclists, it can be converted into a safe passage for two wheelers ! Highway journeys would be so much safer then ! — Kirman Hansotia (@hansotia_kirman) March 2, 2022



The majority of those who commented on the Mahindra and Mahindra boss' tweet, supported and praised the idea.

It would be fantastic if we could put the idea into action, but people must also be educated in this context, as there have been instances of solar panel theft and damage in the past.

