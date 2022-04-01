Anand Mahindra praises young boy's incredible fishing technique, watch the video here

Mahindra's video has received over thousand of likes, retweets, and a flood of responses in the comments section since it was shared

Industrialist Anand Mahindra was effusive in his praises for a young boy's fishing technique. He uploaded the clip on his official Twitter account today, 1 April, and said the boy's story proves that determination, ingenuity and patience can lead to one's success.

"This showed up in my inbox without commentary. It is strangely calming to watch in an increasingly complex world. A ‘short story’ that proves: Determination + Ingenuity + Patience = Success," Mahindra's tweet read. Here's the video:

The viral video depicts a young boy catching fish from a river with the help of a two-legged pulley stand. He is seen carrying a bag containing a hammer, which he uses to make the pulley stand in the wet mud near the water body. He then ties bait to one end of the fishing rope, throws it into the water, and patiently waits. Soon after, the pulley begins to move, and the alert boy leaps into action, carefully pulling the rope with all his power.

In this manner, the boy catches two big fish, keeps them in his bag, and walks away triumphant. With his brilliance, he obtains sufficient food for himself.

Mahindra's video has received over thousand of likes, retweets, and a flood of responses in the comments section since it was shared. While some animal lovers were displeased after watching the video, many others praised the boy's innovation.

As one of the users put it, "Sorry to say I see only CRUELTY in it. It's nothing but CRUELTY.... That's the tweet Harsh but the true," while another said, "Behind every successful person in the world is hidden determination and patience, which he realizes after his success."

