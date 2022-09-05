Anand Mahindra pledges to always wear seatbelt, even in the rear seat of the car

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger, who were killed in a car crash on 4 September, 2022, were not wearing seat belts, a police officer said after a preliminary investigation

The day after Cyrus Mistry passed away in a car accident, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, took to Twitter to resolve to always wear his seat belt even when he sits in the rear seat of the car. He also urged everyone to take that pledge.

I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families. https://t.co/4jpeZtlsw0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2022

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger, who were killed in a car crash on 4 September, 2022, were not wearing seat belts, a police officer said after a preliminary investigation. They added that over-speeding and the error of judgement by the driver might have caused the accident.

The primary investigation revealed that the luxury car was speeding as it covered 20 kilometres in just nine minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai.

According to a study by CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), among drivers and front-seat passengers, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45 per cent, and cut the risk of serious injury by 50 per cent.

Seat belts prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected during a crash. People not wearing a seat belt are 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle during a crash. More than three out of four people who are ejected during a fatal crash die from their injuries, the study adds.

Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck at 2.30 pm. The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55).

She and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured in the accident.

