India

Anand Mahindra pays tribute to Robert G Lyngdoh; shares late Meghalaya minister's rendition of Corinne, Corinna

Fondly called Bob or Bah Bobby, Lyngdoh was also an educationist and popular public figure. He was the son of former Member of Parliament and Meghalaya speaker Peter G Marbaniang

FP Trending August 01, 2022 15:04:06 IST
Anand Mahindra pays tribute to Robert G Lyngdoh; shares late Meghalaya minister's rendition of Corinne, Corinna

Former Meghalaya Home Minister Robert Lyngdoh succumbed to cancer on 29 July. Twitter/@nppmeghalaya

Former Meghalaya Home Minister Robert Lyngdoh breathed his last on 29 July after he succumbed to cancer. Among the people to pay tribute to the 62-year-old was industrialist Anand Mahindra, who shared a video of Lyngdoh’s rendition of the song Corinne Corinna.

The video shows Lyngdoh singing the hit Ray Peterson track. In the middle of the clip, he takes out his harmonica and starts playing. According to Mahindra, the former state home minister always carried his harmonica with him.

“Robert Lyngdoh, ex Home Minister of Meghalaya. Always carried his harmonica (harp) in his pocket. Just 62, he lost a battle with cancer & passed away on the 29th. Didn’t know him but wish we could have had him do a cameo at the @Mahindra blues R.I.P Bob. A Bluesman forever…,” wrote Mahindra while sharing the video.

Watch the clip here:

The clip left users emotional. Several people praised the Mahindra Group Chairman for his heartfelt tribute.

Others were saddened by the news of Lyngdoh’s demise.

Some were appreciative of the former Meghalaya Home Minster’s musical skills.

Many praised the late politician for his efforts at countering militancy in Meghalaya.

Fondly called Bob or Bah Bobby, Lyngdoh was also an educationist and popular public figure. He was the son of former Member of Parliament and Meghalaya speaker Peter G Marbaniang. Lyngdoh was also the brother of f sitting MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh, and had represented Laitumkhrah Legislative Assembly Constituency between 1998 and 2008.

According to Nagaland Post, he was suspended from Congress Party in 2008, and rejoined the party last year. He is survived by his wife, eight siblings, five children and two grandchildren, as per a UNI report.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, former CM and current Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma, and Governor Satyapal Malik have also expressed their condolences.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 01, 2022 15:04:06 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch: 'Endless river of bats' emerge from cave in Mexico; internet says 'Dracula on the move'
World

Watch: 'Endless river of bats' emerge from cave in Mexico; internet says 'Dracula on the move'

Shot outside Mexico’s Cueva de los Murciélagos (literally meaning the cave of the bats), this clip has garnered over six million views since it was posted

Watch: Railway Ministry shares panoramic view of express train crossing Rajasthan’s Dara Ghats, video wows internet
India

Watch: Railway Ministry shares panoramic view of express train crossing Rajasthan’s Dara Ghats, video wows internet

The 41-second clip opens with a vast landscape that is surrounded by green all around. As the video proceeds, an express train is seen crossing the area amid the green meadows. The panoramic view perfectly captures the lush landscape of Dara Ghats with birds chirping in the background

Watch: This clip about one day in life of panda caretaker will leave you in splits
World

Watch: This clip about one day in life of panda caretaker will leave you in splits

The 44-second video shows a panda holding on to its caretaker while he moves around. The animal then tries to climb on to the keeper’s back. The footage then cuts to four pandas following the caretaker around and tussling with him. The animals seem determined to stop the man from doing his work