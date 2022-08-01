Anand Mahindra pays tribute to Robert G Lyngdoh; shares late Meghalaya minister's rendition of Corinne, Corinna
Fondly called Bob or Bah Bobby, Lyngdoh was also an educationist and popular public figure. He was the son of former Member of Parliament and Meghalaya speaker Peter G Marbaniang
Former Meghalaya Home Minister Robert Lyngdoh breathed his last on 29 July after he succumbed to cancer. Among the people to pay tribute to the 62-year-old was industrialist Anand Mahindra, who shared a video of Lyngdoh’s rendition of the song Corinne Corinna.
The video shows Lyngdoh singing the hit Ray Peterson track. In the middle of the clip, he takes out his harmonica and starts playing. According to Mahindra, the former state home minister always carried his harmonica with him.
“Robert Lyngdoh, ex Home Minister of Meghalaya. Always carried his harmonica (harp) in his pocket. Just 62, he lost a battle with cancer & passed away on the 29th. Didn’t know him but wish we could have had him do a cameo at the @Mahindra blues R.I.P Bob. A Bluesman forever…,” wrote Mahindra while sharing the video.
Watch the clip here:
The clip left users emotional. Several people praised the Mahindra Group Chairman for his heartfelt tribute.
A tribute to ex home minister of Meghalaya for his love to music ( harmonica) … thanks Anandji for your homage to the departed soul..
— MAHABIR LAL AGRWALLA (@agarwallaml) August 1, 2022
Others were saddened by the news of Lyngdoh’s demise.
@anandmahindra What a homage to the great man , he was indeed a gifted artist , musician and a Statesman . He resonated with people of all ages, Meghalaya and the nation has lost a great man the world will be a lesser place without him . May his soul rest in Eternal Peace 🙏🙏 https://t.co/ym198FfVBi
— Roger K Sangma (@its_RogerSangma) July 31, 2022
Some were appreciative of the former Meghalaya Home Minster’s musical skills.
Beautiful rendition.. his music will be immortal..
— Devendra Ratnaparkhi (@dratnaparkhi) August 1, 2022
Many praised the late politician for his efforts at countering militancy in Meghalaya.
Bah Bob or Bobby was not only eternally at harmony with his harmonica but also an infectiously witty and fearless politician who had amazing calming effect on generations of extremists in Meghalaya
— Kashinath Jena (@KashiJena) July 31, 2022
Fondly called Bob or Bah Bobby, Lyngdoh was also an educationist and popular public figure. He was the son of former Member of Parliament and Meghalaya speaker Peter G Marbaniang. Lyngdoh was also the brother of f sitting MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh, and had represented Laitumkhrah Legislative Assembly Constituency between 1998 and 2008.
According to Nagaland Post, he was suspended from Congress Party in 2008, and rejoined the party last year. He is survived by his wife, eight siblings, five children and two grandchildren, as per a UNI report.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, former CM and current Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma, and Governor Satyapal Malik have also expressed their condolences.
