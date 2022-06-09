India

Anand Mahindra left amazed at stacked-up steel plates in Karnataka's Sringeri temple, shares photo

Many on social media were left marvelled at the arrangement of the plates. Among the many users, one recommended that even while removing the plates, it is an art in itself because he has seen it personally.

FP Trending June 09, 2022 15:58:02 IST
Anand Mahindra left amazed at stacked-up steel plates in Karnataka's Sringeri temple, shares photo

File image of Anand Mahindra - PTI

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for his insightful posts and powerful messages on Twitter. In yet another time, the entrepreneur has left his fans surprised at the sight of stacked-up steel plates in Karnataka’s Sringeri temple.

The industrialist re-shared a picture posted by another user, showing steel plates arranged neatly in a semi-circular manner. In her post, Asha Kharga also asserted how the relationship between balance and harmony is depicted in the image.

Check the post here:

In the now-viral photo, steel plates can be seen neatly arranged in a semi-circular manner, which will encourage anyone to take a closer look at it. This image rightly shows how stacking a large number of steel plates over one another required a lot of precision by the individual or group, who attempted it. Amazed by a delightful sight, Mahindra - who came across Kharga's post - retweeted it, and shared a note on the same. “That’s awesome. Like a sculpture… A blend of art, precision & functionality. I wonder if there is a compressed video of them assembling it…” the chairman of the Mahindra Group wrote while sharing his thoughts over it.

Kharga later responded to Mahindra’s question about the video of assembling the plates. She notified that she missed watching the assembling process and hoped to see that on her next visit. Further, talking about the food served in the temple, she mentioned that it is the most nutritious and delicious food she has ever eaten.

Kharga also claimed that the food was served with utmost humanity and kindness.

See her reply to Mahindra here:

Many on social media were left surprised at the arrangement of the plates. Among the many users, one commented that even removing the plates was an art in itself and he had seen personally seen it.

Another user made a funny remark stating that it looks like a 'big silver whale'. What do you think after looking at the image?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 09, 2022 15:58:02 IST

TAGS:

also read

Karnataka: Idols of deities being made for temple museum vandalised by miscreants
India

Karnataka: Idols of deities being made for temple museum vandalised by miscreants

The incident is said to have taken place on Monday and tension prevailed in the surrounding area, after it came to light

Elon Musk slams Twitter for having “bot friendly rules” and not making its stance clear on spambots
News &amp; Analysis

Elon Musk slams Twitter for having “bot friendly rules” and not making its stance clear on spambots

Although Twitter has stated in its SEC filing that less than five per cent of its daily active users are fake, Musk claims that the number of bots on the platform is about four to five times higher. He also claims that Twitter’s policies and regulations are actually “bot friendly.”

Karnataka Chaddi row: BJP's Pralhad Joshi hits out at Congress, says 'people have stripped off their shorts'
Politics

Karnataka Chaddi row: BJP's Pralhad Joshi hits out at Congress, says 'people have stripped off their shorts'

The row started after some members National Students' Union of India, burnt a pair of khaki shorts outside Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh's residence against the alleged 'saffronisation' of school textbooks