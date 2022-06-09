Anand Mahindra left amazed at stacked-up steel plates in Karnataka's Sringeri temple, shares photo

Many on social media were left marvelled at the arrangement of the plates. Among the many users, one recommended that even while removing the plates, it is an art in itself because he has seen it personally.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for his insightful posts and powerful messages on Twitter. In yet another time, the entrepreneur has left his fans surprised at the sight of stacked-up steel plates in Karnataka’s Sringeri temple.

The industrialist re-shared a picture posted by another user, showing steel plates arranged neatly in a semi-circular manner. In her post, Asha Kharga also asserted how the relationship between balance and harmony is depicted in the image.

Check the post here:

The secret of life is to find the right balance in everything you do…at the @Sringeri temple in Karnataka, the steel plates show how balance brings harmony. Almost like a modern installation in a simple temple. pic.twitter.com/00c79gDFG3 — asha kharga (@ashakharga1) June 7, 2022

In the now-viral photo, steel plates can be seen neatly arranged in a semi-circular manner, which will encourage anyone to take a closer look at it. This image rightly shows how stacking a large number of steel plates over one another required a lot of precision by the individual or group, who attempted it. Amazed by a delightful sight, Mahindra - who came across Kharga's post - retweeted it, and shared a note on the same. “That’s awesome. Like a sculpture… A blend of art, precision & functionality. I wonder if there is a compressed video of them assembling it…” the chairman of the Mahindra Group wrote while sharing his thoughts over it.

That’s awesome. Like a sculpture…A blend of art, precision & functionality. I wonder if there is a compressed video of them assembling it… https://t.co/HdArX2Tijg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2022

Kharga later responded to Mahindra’s question about the video of assembling the plates. She notified that she missed watching the assembling process and hoped to see that on her next visit. Further, talking about the food served in the temple, she mentioned that it is the most nutritious and delicious food she has ever eaten.

Kharga also claimed that the food was served with utmost humanity and kindness.

See her reply to Mahindra here:

Thank you @anandmahindra. Missed seeing that aspect; hopefully will see that on the next visit. The food is the most nutritious and delicious I have eaten. Served with utmost humanity and kindness. — asha kharga (@ashakharga1) June 7, 2022

Many on social media were left surprised at the arrangement of the plates. Among the many users, one commented that even removing the plates was an art in itself and he had seen personally seen it.

Sir you ask about assembling, I do recommend you watch how they remove it, it's an art in itself. One big swipe they start at the top and collect 10-15 plates at once. I have seen it personally. — Nomads (@Nomadsnonsense) June 8, 2022

Another user made a funny remark stating that it looks like a 'big silver whale'. What do you think after looking at the image?

