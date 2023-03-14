India

Anand Mahindra lauds Indian Railways' Trans Tea Stall initiative, shares post

The Trans Tea Stall initiative is a part of the government’s Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE)

The Indian government has been striving to empower the transgender community in our country. While many transgenders are still found begging for money on the streets, recent developments are invoking hope for their empowerment and inclusivity. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, has recently praised Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Indian Railways for their initiative to set up a “Trans Tea Stall”. Opened in Guwahati Railway Station, this is the first trans tea stall in India. North East Frontier Railway (NEFR) has set up the stall in collaboration with All Assam Transgender Association. Managers of the transgender community will fully operate and manage the Trans Tea Stall.

The NEFR is planning to set up more such stalls in its attempt to empower the transgender community. While retweeting the post, Mahindra wrote, “This one small, initiative is, in my view, as significant & transformational as your many other progressive projects.” He added, “Bravo Ashwini Vaishnaw.” In the tweeted photo, a tea stall can be seen with a banner that reads “Trans Tea Stall”. Two transgenders can be seen standing at the store.

The post was highly appreciated by the users in the comment section. A user wrote, “Great example for humanity.”

People called this a step towards an inclusive society.

An individual called this a great initiative.

While many people appreciated the move, some users didn’t like the name of the stall. Some accounts argued that the name of the stall can attract unnecessary attention.

General Manager of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway, Anshul Gupta, inaugurated the Trans tea stall at platform number 1 of Guwahati railway station last week in presence of Swati Bidhan Baruah, Associate Vice Chairman of the Transgender Welfare Board of Assam. This development was notified to the media outlets by Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway.

The move is a part of the government’s Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE), which is a comprehensive scheme for Transgenders. A sub-scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons is included in this scheme.

