Known for sharing an endless number of inspiring stories on Twitter, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra leaves no chance to praise the Narendra Modi government and its achievements. From the space sector to transport, Mahindra has always appreciated the country’s development journey. This time too, the industrialist took up the opportunity to appreciate the central government’s initiative towards developing the Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

Thanking Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Anand Mahindra termed it as the “most critical artery of India’s economic highway.” He also shared a video originally posted by Gadkari and thanked him for the good work.

“This is going to be the most critical artery of India’s economic highway. Cutting down transit times on such vital connectivity links will boost our GDP growth rates in immeasurable ways. Can’t wait to glide down it…Well done and thank you,” he wrote.

Social media users also took to the comment section and lauded the government’s efforts. A user wrote, “India is taking massive strides in road infrastructure. #Mumbai – #Delhi expressway will be a jewel in India’s infrastructure crown”, while another user wrote, “Remarkable achievement. Congratulations to Gadkari ji.”

In a now-deleted post, the Union Minister while calling it a “true example of world-class highway construction” wrote, “Covering a distance of 1,450 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a true example of world-class highway construction. Lessening the travel time by half, it accelerates economical exercises in two major cities.”

About the Delhi-Mumbai expressway

This comes days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Sohna-Dausa stretch, the first leg of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Saturday. Build as a part of the ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will cover a distance of 1,450 km and will become India’s longest expressway.

The expressway will also play a major role in connecting both cities by reducing travel time from 24 hours to 12 hours. Expandable up to 12 lanes, the eight-lane expressway will cover major states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

It is expected to be completed by March 2023.

