Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, hires quadruple amputee in his company's EV charging yard

In December 2021, a video of the quadruple amputee driving a modified vehicle went viral. Anand Mahindra who shared the video on Twitter asked for the man’s whereabouts and promised to offer him a job at Mahindra Logistics

True to his word, the chairman of Mahindra Group has employed the quadruple amputee at a Mahindra electric vehicle charging station in Delhi.

Anand Mahindra shared a Twitter post on 2 February, revealing that the man, identified as Birju Ram from Delhi, was now employed by Mahindra Group at an electric vehicle charging yard in the Capital city.

There have been many follow up videos and negative 'revelations' about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break…

The company’s chairperson posted photos of the man being hired by Mahindra Group and wrote that there were many negative ‘revelations’ about the man on YouTube and several follow-up videos were also doing the rounds. However, Anand Mahindra thanked his team for identifying Ram and employing the gentleman at one of their EV charging yards in Delhi.

“Everyone deserves a break”, wrote Anand Mahindra in the caption of his tweet.

The industrialist also shared his previous tweet in which he had posted about offering a job to the quadruple amputee.

Anand Mahindra had written in his previous tweet that he was awestruck by how the gentleman faced his disabilities and was grateful for what he had. The Mahindra and Mahindra chief had then offered the Delhi amputee a job as a Business Associate for last-mile delivery and now, a few months later, the industrialist kept his word and hired the man at his company's EV charging yard.

Mahindra’s gesture has prompted a number of comments from Twitter users who have praised the chairperson for a perfect follow-up and appreciated the good work done by him. A user wrote, “Huge Respect! You are always on the lookout for things and people that inspire you”, whereas another person commented, “You deserve an applause for elevating his standard of life and bringing a smile on the face of a common man”.

What are your thoughts on Anand Mahindra’s offer to the Delhi man?

