Anand Mahindra inspires internet with his father's noble thoughts, check his tweet here

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who often grabs attention for his witty posts on social media, recently shared a memory of his father Harish Mahindra. The industrialist's post comprised a statement from his father which he had penned while applying to the Fletcher School at Tufts University in Boston.

The statement was about his professional aims that were written with a spirit of nationalism amid the British rule in India. Mahindra shared the document from 1945 on Saturday, 4 June.

Have a look at what he posted:

When I was at the @FletcherSchool to deliver the Class Day Address, they very graciously gave me copies of my father’s application to Fletcher in 1945. These documents are mandatorily confidential for 75 years & by a wonderful coincidence, were declassified just last year! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oOfYfR43ZV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 4, 2022

Mahindra wrote that he got the copies of his father’s application to Fletcher School when he went to deliver the Class Day Address. He further informed that the documents were mandatorily confidential for 75 years and by a wonderful coincidence, were declassified last year.

The ambitious late industrialist had stated in his career goals that he had dreamt of travelling around the world to learn about different cultures, lifestyles, and governments that were preferred by the people. He had added that going into foreign service would help him achieve that goal.

His statement mentioned that his aim behind this was to contribute to a better future for his country with a better foreign policy that is not dictated by the British.

Harish Mahindra’s words evoked the spirit of nationalism among many social media users who wrote that these were truly inspiring words and that the vision was brilliantly articulated 77 years ago.

The entrepreneur shared a digitised version of his father’s aspiration and appreciated his forthright statement at a time when India was still under British rule.

So proud to read my father’s audacious aspiration & bold statement while India was still a British colony.I’d never talked to him about those https://t.co/JGTNa9wZnH advice to young people: talk more to & learn more about your parents while they’re around(2/2) @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/ZRfxpez4Gz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 4, 2022

A user wrote that reading this gave him goosebumps.

Congress’ Shashi Tharoor wrote that he was very happy to see this and remarked how wonderful it had been if Harish Mahindra had really joined Foreign Services.

While, another user wrote that this was reflective of his compassion towards the country.

So beautifully expressed. Shows his love for the country. 🙏 — Dinesh Joshi (@dnjoshispeaks) June 5, 2022

On 24 May, Anand Mahindra had tweeted that his father was the first Indian graduate of the Fletcher School in Boston 75 years ago and was honoured to be the first Indian to address the School’s Class Day and receive the Dean’s Medal. He had further expressed that he felt like being a proxy to his father.

