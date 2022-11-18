The concept of automotive art has been gaining a lot of traction nowadays. A number of artists can be found across social media showing off their creative artworks which depict the magnificent look of any real-life car. One such artist, Chris Dunlop, has caught the attention of Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra after one of his paintings went viral recently. Sharing the clip, the entrepreneur wasted no time expressing his desire to have Dunlop paint one of Mahindra’s SUVs. The video was originally uploaded by BuzzFeed.

The video features Dunlop, also known as Pinstripe Chris, who went on to reveal his journey as an automotive painter. According to him, he started off his career as an artist after his high-school days while assisting a veteran painter at a body shop. In his paintings, Dunlop uses methods like airbrushing and pinstriping. However, according to him, his work can seem to be a mess until it is fully complete. At the end of the video, he employs delicate strokes of his paintbrush to highlight the details, giving the final touches to the painting.

Mahindra also referred to the same while sharing the video on his personal Twitter handle. He wrote in the caption, “The man has a gift. The final painting emerges like magic. Must get him to paint one of our SUVs.” Additionally, he further asked his followers to drop their preference for the model that should be painted by this brilliant artist in the comment section.

Since being posted, the clip has earned nearly two lakh views on Twitter and as many as 4,500 users have liked it so far. The comment box saw numerous viewers showering praise on Dunlop for his unparalleled creativity and skill.

Dunlop himself has an engaging social media presence. His official Instagram handle shows an impressive count of more than three lakh followers. He frequently posts his artworks following a unique trick. He doesn’t record the total procedure of a painting but allows the viewers to witness the final product after it’s all done.

