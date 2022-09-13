The incident took place in Kerala last month when a heated brawl broke out at a wedding where the guests were not served pappadams.

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and it is known to the world. He keeps sharing different kinds of posts starting from witty remarks to inspirational videos that go viral in no time. His impressive and unconventional content has also given him a long list of followers who never fail to respond to his tweets and Instagram posts. In addition to that, the industrialist also does not hesitate to help underprivileged people who are talented but lack proper opportunities.

Meanwhile, in his recent post on Twitter, the Mahindra Group chairperson has passed a humorous remark over an incident where a fight broke out over a wedding not serving pappadams which further caused damages worth lakhs.

While sharing the video of the incident, Anand Mahindra who seemed quite amused by the incident mockingly invited suggestions for coining a new term which would mean to “fight over pappadams’. In addition to that, he himself also suggested a few names – “A Pappatamasha?, Pappaplosion?, Pappadhamaka” as he further remarked that “Sometimes we are indeed Incredible India for the most bizarre reasons.”

Check his post:

Inviting suggestions for coining a new word that means “to fight over pappadams” ‘A Pappatamasha?’ ‘Pappaplosion?’ “Pappadhamaka?’ (Sometimes we are indeed Incredible India for the most bizarre reasons) https://t.co/busCQCYFvk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 13, 2022

As soon as he shared the tweet, people took to the comment section and made their versions of names, and gave suggestions. Some of the suggestions were also shared by the businessman as he enjoyed the Twitter session. Some of the examples included names like “Pappadhamaal, Pappocalypse, and Pappaddi – papaddam and Adi (Malayalam word for fight)”

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh was also among the ones to suggest a name. Retweeting the actor’s comment, Anand Mahindra wrote, “This is getting better and better…”



Notably, the incident took place in Kerala last month when a heated brawl broke out at a wedding where the guests were not served pappadams. The argument led to a serious altercation during which tables, seats, and many other items were damaged, leading to a loss of around Rs 1.5 lakh to the venue.

