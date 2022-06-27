The conversation started when the business tycoon quote tweeted a picture of a girl sitting in the woods and studying and called her his 'Monday Motivation'

Anand Mahindra regularly grabs attention on social media for his witty posts that often kickstart meaningful conversations. Something similar occurred today as he shared a Monday Motivation post. It so happened that the business tycoon quote tweeted a picture of a girl sitting in the woods and studying and called her his "Monday Motivation".

Many people reacted positively to the tweet but one of the replies caught everyone’s attention. A user by the name of Vaibhav SD asked the Mahindra Group chairman about his qualifications.

Replying to his query, Mahindra wrote wrote, "Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience…"

The response was much loved by users. The tweet has got more than 2,800 likes so far. Reacting to the tweet, a user wrote, “@vaibhavdasalkar - As the saying goes - Baap ! Baap ho taah hai…”

“Honestly speaking sir, even now I believe the situation is the same. I’m a entry level post graduate mechanical engineering student on the job hunt for over a year. There’s no way to gain experience without a job. I guess graduating with merit doesn’t really have any merit😅,”commented another.

Many people called the response 'beautiful'. “The idea of qualification has sucked the world more than anything else,” said another person.

This is not the only post by the industrialist that has gone viral in recent times. In an earlier post, Mahindra had shared a photo of a wall graffiti depicting former California governor and Australian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The art shows the chiseled body of Schwarzenegger, a professional bodybuilder who had won seven Mr Olympia titles.

But the hilarious part was actually the words written under the graffiti. In the photo, one could see a desi twist given to the actor's surname. The artist had substituted the surname with a Hindi one- ‘Arnold Subhashnagar’.

This is the ‘Great Indian Funnel.’ We adopt everything and everyone & give them Indian Avatars! हम पूरी दुनिया को अपनाते हैं. (And I wonder why I used to try so hard to pronounce ‘Schwarzenegger’ when I could have just called him Mr. Subhashnagar..) pic.twitter.com/zqOZN05k2N — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2022

Calling the wall art as ‘The Great Indian Funnel’, Mahindra pointed out that Indians give a desi twist to everything and wondered why he used to try so hard to pronounce ‘Schwarzenegger’ when he could have just called him "Mr Subhashnagar.”

