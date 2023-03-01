Indian business tycoon, Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media. The industrialist is known for sharing inspiring and motivational content with his followers. Besides that, he also shares glimpses from his personal and professional life with the latest one coming in from his reunion with his Harvard classmate, Bill Gates. Mahindra recently met Bill Gates during the philanthropist’s visit to India. Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared a picture of them together as Mahindra receives a few copies of the book ‘How to Avoid a Climate Crisis‘ written by Gates. Mahindra also noted how the meeting turned out to be a profitable deal for him as he got a free autographed copy of the book.

Anand Mahindra while sharing the photos recalled his meeting with Bill Gates and wrote that the entire conversation was not just limited to IT or business but mostly on how their teams can work together to multiply social impact. In another photo, we can see a handwritten note by Gates on the first page of the book that reads, “To Anand, best wishes to my classmate. Bill Gates.”

“Good to see Bill Gates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact. (Though there was some profit involved for me; I got a free, autographed copy of his book,” Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Good to see @BillGates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact. (Though there was some profit involved for me;I got a free, autographed copy of his book😊) pic.twitter.com/lZjtnKwmMc — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 28, 2023

In the meantime, social media users also reacted to the post with many of them left surprised that the duo were classmates. A user left a question in the comments, “You guys were classmates?!”, to which another replied and wrote, “At Harvard yes.”

“This picture is a testimony to one ‘don’t need to drop out of a college to become successful,” a user wrote, while another one commented, “Two legendary Classmates, Industrialists together. Picture of the day.”

Notably, this came as a part of Bill Gates’ recent visit to India. Earlier, he also met RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI office in Mumbai.

