In the video, it can be seen how a crane is carrying 8 people, and crossing a waterlogged road in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Anand Mahindra is known for his inspirational and thoughtful social media posts. This time as well, his tweet was no different. To provide motivation to the internet, he used the video of a crane moving through flood. The video shows how a crane is carrying 8 people, and crossing a waterlogged road in Bengaluru. Some of the people are standing on the blade. One of them can be seen carrying a bag. This indicates that they might have been going to work. “I second that thought. Where there’s a will, there’s a way…”, Mahindra captioned his retweet. The clip was originally tweeted with the caption, “Innovation Hub for a reason.”.

I second that thought. Where there’s a will, there’s a way… https://t.co/aJvxVfCbXn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 6, 2022



Bangalore received 79.2 mm of rain on Monday. Most of the schools have declared a holiday on Tuesday, while many IT companies are letting employees work from home. The heavy rainfall in Bengaluru has caused a lot of damage to its infrastructure.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Monday that Rs. 300-crore will be released to deal with the situation, and to maintain the basic infrastructure of the city. A total of Rs. 600-crore will be used to manage the floods in Bengaluru and other districts of Karnataka.

As per the prediction of the weather department, there will be heavy rains in the south and north interior Karnataka for the next four days. During the last week of August, the state has already received 144 percent excess rain. And 51 percent excess rain has been received during the first 5 days of September. Karnataka is witnessing the highest level of rainfall in 42 years.

There has been damage to agricultural crops on 14,717 hectares and horticulture crops on 1,374 hectares of land. There are 430 houses which have been completely damaged, while 2188 houses have been partially damaged. There has also been a destruction of 225 km of roads, bridges, electric poles, and culverts.

