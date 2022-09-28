Anand Mahindra feels not even Gujarat can beat Mumbai’s Navratri celebrations

The festive season has gripped the entire nation energetically. And as people are absorbed in honouring mother goddess Durga, the contagious wave of Garba has hit the dance lovers hard. While Navratri fervour hit the nation, Garba’s enthusiasm will be witnessed in every corner of the country.

Just like Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive. Not only this but businessman Anand Mahindra believes that when it comes to Navratri celebrations no one can beat Mumbai, not even the Garba-land Gujarat. This is after the Chairman of Mahindra Group shared a video of a bunch of people performing Garba at Marine Drive, while innumerable people gathered around to watch them. The video is making rounds on the internet, and chances are really high that you might feel like joining the group to the tunes of their clap.

Although Mahindra claimed Mumbai’s Navratri celebrations to be the best, he jokingly added that he might witness some sort of protest against him from Gujarat. While posting the video he wrote in the caption, “Mumbai, Marine drive. The conquest and annexation of Mumbai’s streets are complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. (I know I’m going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat!)”.

The now-viral video opens by showing dozens of youngsters forming a circle, and playing Garba by performing the iconic clapping step, while a Gujarati song is being played in the background. As they perform the Gujarati folk dance, hundreds of people can be seen gathered around them, and while some can be seen recording them on their phones, many are cheering them.

Mumbai, Marine drive. The conquest and annexation of Mumbai’s streets is complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. ( I know I’m going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat! 😊) pic.twitter.com/vaGNSVSybE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 27, 2022



While everyone in the circle is dressed casually, their spirit is surely infectious. Witnessing the traditional version of the flash mob has elated the social media users and forced all to react in the comments section. Several internet users believed that the financial capital of the country is the melting point of the cultures in the nation. Many hoped that this street dancing tradition of passing happiness to each other should be continued in the future also. The video was also acknowledged by actress Raveena Tandon, who wrote, “My glorious country! With its music, dance, and Colors!! Whatever the occasion/ festival, we know how to celebrate! May life always be a music laughter-filled journey.”

My glorious country ! With its music , dance and Colors !! Whatever the occasion/ festival , we know how to celebrate! 🧿 May life always be a music laughter filled journey. https://t.co/xvQe8ATncf — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 27, 2022

The environment of Marine drive on every Sunday morning is just Amazing..ppl r singing, dancing, playing games etc etc❤️ pic.twitter.com/CVKk4paG2A — JB227MusicLover (@MusicLoverJB227) September 27, 2022



Some took to the comments section to praise the vibes of Gujarat during Navratri. One user wrote, “Sir, that means you have never visited Ahmedabad during Navratri. You are missing the original vibes and correct steps of Garba..”

Sir, that means you have never visited Ahmedabad during Navratri 😁 You are missing original vibes and correct steps of Garba.. 🙂 — Harshil Modi 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@modiharshil) September 27, 2022

Not Ahmedabad. Vadodara is where you need to be!!! 😊70000 doing same steps, in circles!!! — Amita Limaye (@amita_al73) September 27, 2022

So far, the video has been viewed more than 3.5 lakh times and has garnered over 11,000 likes.

