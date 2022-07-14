The Bihar Police have unearthed an eight-page document that talks of plans to establish an ‘Islamic government’ in India by the 100th anniversary of the country's independence. Both extremist groups PFI and SDPI are allegedly involved in the conspiracy

New Delhi: The Bihar Police have busted a suspected terror module with links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). It arrested two accused from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna for indulging in anti-India activities and unearthed a document which discusses plans to establish an "Islamic government" in India by the 100th anniversary of the country's independence.

What do we know about the document?

The eight-page document titled 'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India' was recovered after Bihar Police on 13 July.

Excerpts of the internal document marked 'not for circulation' states that the PFI is confident that even if 10 per cent of the total Muslim population rallied behind it, the organisation would "subjugate the majority community to their knees and bring back the glory of Islam in India".

"To achieve this goal, this roadmap has been prepared to be kept in mind by all the PFI leaders and accordingly guide the PFI cadres, in particular and Muslim community, in general towards this goal," it added.

"All our frontal organisations including the party should be focused on expanding and recruiting new members. We would begin to recruit and train members into our PE department wherein they should be given training on attacking and defensive techniques, use of swords, rods, and other weapons," the document read.

Getting help from 'friendly' Islamic nations

It also enumerated plans to recruit "loyal Muslims" into government departments including executive and judicial positions as well as the police and the army. According to the document, the PFI also plans to "create a split between RSS and SCs/STs/OBCs" by projecting the organisation as an outfit interested only in the welfare of "upper caste Hindus".

It stated that those against their interest are to be "eliminated".

"These PE cadres would also act as a safeguard against the influence of security forces by our opponents," it said.

Actionable points outlined in the document included 'establishment of grievances', mass mobilisation, inclusiveness, outreach and engagement (mobilisation), a PFI in every house, recruitment and training of members, and the collection of information against Sangh/Parivar leaders.

According to the papers, "in the scenario of a full-fledged showdown with the state, apart from relying on our trained PE cadres, we would need help from friendly Islamic countries. In the last few years, PFI has developed a friendly relationship with Turkey, a flagbearer of Islam. Efforts are on to cultivate reliable friendship in some other Islamic countries."

The arrests

Following the 13 July raid, two accused were arrested from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna for indulging in anti-India activities. A third accused was arrested on Thursday.

The arrested duo was identified as Mohd Jallauddin, a retired police officer of Jharkhand, and Athar Parvez, a former member of the banned organisation Students' Islamic Movement of India and a current member of the PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Anti-India activities

After the raid and the arrest of the two accused, the Assistant Superintendant of Police (ASP), Phulwari Sharif, Manish Kumar, said an excerpt from the eight-page-long document talks about "subjugating coward majority community and bringing back the glory".

"Two indulging in anti-India activities were arrested. For the past two months, the accused had people from other states coming in. Those coming were changing their names while booking tickets and staying in hotels," the police official said. He said an FIR was lodged against a total of 26 people of which three people have been arrested.

#WATCH | An excerpt from 8-page long document they shared amongst themselves titled 'India vision 2047' says, 'PFI confident that even if 10% of total Muslim population rally behind it, PFI would subjugate coward majority community & bring back the glory': Bihar SSP Manish Kumar pic.twitter.com/MIId3qUXZE — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Kumar said that Parvez's younger brother was jailed in 2001-2002 bomb blasts in the state after SIMI was banned. Parvez also raised funds in lakhs. He said locals were taught to use swords and knives under the guise of learning martial arts and the accused instigated others towards religious violence.

"On 6 and 7 July, in the name of martial arts, locals were taught to use swords and knives. They instigated others toward religious violence. We have CCTV footage as well as witness accounts. Parvez also raised funds in lakhs, ED is being involved for the same," said Kumar.

PDI and SDPI, extremist organisations: HC

The Kerala High Court observed in May this year that PFI and its political wing SDPI are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence. It, however, said that these organisations are not banned.

The bench of Justice K Haripal made the observation while dismissing the plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of RSS worker S Sanjith

"No doubt, SDPI and PFI are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence. All the same, those are not banned organisations," the court had said.

With inputs from ANI

