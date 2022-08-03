'An innovation that’s essential for India': Anand Mahindra shares method to repair potholes

The road patch shown in the video is made up of high quality polymer, asphalt and geo-synthetic fiberglass. It acts as a waterproof seal to cover potholes and cracks when applied on the roads

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares inspirational videos on Twitter. But this time, he has posted a solution which can help the Indian government save a lot of money.

Every year, an extra portion of government’s budget goes in the repairing of potholes and fixing deteriorated roads. And as the monsoon arrives, the situation gets worse.

Anand Mahindra has posted a solution for this, which can help in repairing potholes on highways and important roads in minutes. The industrialist has shared a video in which American Road Patch is being applied on the road which makes the potholes waterproof. In the video, it is being shown how the new technology can ease up the painful job of filling potholes.

While sharing the video, he wrote, “I’d say this is an innovation that’s essential for India. Some building/construction material company needs to either emulate this or collaborate with this firm and get it out here pronto!”

I’d say this is an innovation that’s essential for India. Some building/construction material company needs to either emulate this or collaborate with this firm and get it out here pronto! pic.twitter.com/LkrAwIOP1x — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 3, 2022

The billionaire also highlighted the issue of potholes in the follow up tweet.

The road patch shown in the video is made up of high quality polymer, asphalt and geo-synthetic fiberglass. It acts as a waterproof seal to cover potholes and cracks when applied on the roads. Developed by American Road Patch six years ago, the patented technology is now distributed by Saint-Gobain Adfors in the US and Canada.

It is used for concrete crack sealing, pothole repair and preservation, repair of uneven bridge joints, man-hole surround sealing, low spot fill-in repairs, utility-cut sealing, speed bumps, and more. This technology can be used by airports, Public Works Departments (PWDs), commercial paving companies and others organisations.

Now, the million dollar question is, are the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and state governments ready to utilise this innovation to fix the potholes and deteriorated roads in India? We will have to wait and watch.

