Amul topical features Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover and rejected pitcher Niti Singhal

Among the many episodes, the stint representing the idea of reversible clothing by entrepreneur Niti Singhal made headlines. During this episode, she became popular after facing rejection for her idea on the show. Singhal was among the 198 pitchers this year who presented their business ideas on the inaugural season.

Business reality show Shark Tank India gained a lot of popularity in its first season itself. The show may have ended but social media users as well as viewers on TV are still hooked onto the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank.

Moreover, Singhal also received heavy criticism by one of the show judges Ashneer Grover. When Singhal was presenting her business ideas, Grover rudely admonished her saying no one would wear her clothes and advised her to shut this down.

But now it seems like all has turned out well for the young fashion designer who recently featured on Amul's latest topical. Not only that, she also received a “congratulations" message from Grover himself.

Sharing the latest Amul topical on her Facebook page, elated Niti Singhal commented saying, “Thank you Amul! I have always been excited to see your hoardings since I was a child. Never thought I could be your Amul girl one day!!”

The Amul topical also features two of the judges - Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh. The colourful cartoon shows a contestant in a pretty pink dress that resembles designer Singhal. The cartoon presented by the dairy company shows the judges sitting on chairs with a text reading “yeh sab ko digest hota hai”.

Soon after being posted, this Amul topical delighted fans on social media and also caught the attention of Grover, who featured on it. Without wasting much time, he commented on the post saying he was honoured. Meanwhile, the internet did not miss out on the irony when Grover’s wife was recently spotted wearing a dress from Singhal’s collection as the couple attended The Kapil Sharma Show. Informing fans about the same, Singhal took a sly dig through her post saying never stop believing in yourself.

For the unversed, Shark Tank India ended on 4 February. The show also featured other entrepreneurs including Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal as judges.

