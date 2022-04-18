Amul takes dig at Elon Musk's proposal to buy Twitter in latest topical; check post

According to reports, Elon Musk reportedly offered to buy the social media platform for $43 billion last week

Amul has taken a dig on Elon Musk’s proposal to buy micro-blogging platform Twitter in its latest topical. The dairy brand, which never shies away from getting its point across, has called Musk’s proposal a “hostile bid” to take over the social media platform.

The image shared by Amul shows Musk holding a cage and inviting Twitter’s blue bird mascot to step inside it. The advert is titled “Elon flexes his Muskles?” and “Amul takes over bread daily”. The dairy brand also captioned the cartoon “#Amul Topical: Billionaire launches hostile bid to take over Twitter!” The advert implies that Musk is attempting to buy the micro-blogging platform to control it.

Since being posted on social media platforms, the picture has received over 63,000 likes on Instagram. Check out the post here:

The topical got several social media users talking. Many people were impressed with Amul’s latest post.

Amazing execution — Sandeep Chaudhary (@Sandeep37160058) April 17, 2022

However, others claimed that Musk buying Twitter would actually make the social media platform a proponent of free speech.

What?? Elon musk wants freedom of speech. Twitter is currently owned by deep state who influence with their narrative — Naina (@Abn7760) April 17, 2022

Check out some other reactions:

I read it as मस्कल्स and now I am reminded of her 😂😭: https://t.co/FjO0XZVXzT pic.twitter.com/dFtB7tsPz2 — trashcan (@dumpingduckling) April 16, 2022

https://twitter.com/NareshNs09794/status/1515628051920396290

https://twitter.com/SumanyuGoyal/status/1515664120003002370

https://twitter.com/ankitsinghbeta/status/1515627805471813641

According to reports, Elon Musk reportedly offered to buy the social media platform for $43 billion last week. The Tesla CEO was earlier the single largest individual shareholder at Twitter with a 9.2 per cent passive stake in the company. He was then replaced by investment advisor Vanguard Group, which now owns 10.3 per cent of the company.

So far, Twitter appears to be resisting the world’s richest man bid to take over the company. The social media giant has countered Musk’s offer with a ‘poison pill’ mechanism.

The strategy adopts a “limited-duration shareholder rights plan” which can make it more expensive for anyone to buy out the social media giant. The mechanism adopted by Twitter will allow existing shareholders to buy additional shares at a discounted rate, preventing anyone from acquiring more than 15 percent stake in the company.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.