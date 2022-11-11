As India gears up to preside over the G20, the premier forum for international economic cooperation, the entire country is viewing this as a proud moment. The presidency will provide an opportunity for showcasing India’s rich culture, traditions and economic growth during the year-long period and will further help to present domestic audiences the successes of the current NDA government in positioning the country on a global stage. With that said, dairy brand Amul has again come forward with a unique approach to laud the feat.

Sharing another unique and fun doodle on social media, the dairy brand notes the message of “One Earth, Every Family, One Butter. Connects Everybody.”

Shared on its Instagram handle on Friday, the doodle shows the logo of the planet Earth with the country’s national flower and G20 inscribed in the colours of the national flag. Notably, the displayed message denotes the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, a Sanskrit phrase which translates to “The World Is One Family”. The entire doodle has been perfectly inspired by the official logo of India’s G20 presidency.

The caption of the post reads, “Amul Topical: India readies for the G20 presidency!”

India to take up the presidency of G20

With Indonesia’s year-long term coming to an end, India will replace it as the head of the G20 on 1 December 2022. The group also known as the Group of 20 is basically an intergovernmental forum including the world’s main industrialised and developing economies like Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, and India among others.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled the logo, theme, and website of India’s G20 presidency further noting that the “G20 logo is a feeling.”

Notably, PM Modi will be also heading to Indonesia by next week for the formal announcement of the country’s takeover. In regard to this, he has urged all the state governments to further their roles as much as possible.

