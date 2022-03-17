Amul shares interesting topical to encourage children from 12-14 years to get their COVID jab

The dairy brand came up with a rather educating topical which features a nurse administering vaccine to the patent Amul girl, who features as a student in the cartoon

After the Government of India announced on Wednesday that kids in the 12-14 age bracket will now get their COVID-19 vaccine, Amul came up with an interesting cartoon to encourage children in getting administered with the jab.

The dairy brand came up with a rather educating topical which features a nurse administering vaccine to the patent Amul girl, who features as a student in the cartoon.

Amul’s animated illustration promotes the Centre’s decision to vaccinate children and may also help to raise awareness about the vaccination drive in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

The dairy brand captioned their doodle by writing, “Pehle Vaccination, Phir Vacation! (First Vaccination, Then Vacation)”, sending a message to kids that they should prioritise getting vaccinated.

Take a look at Amul’s latest topical here:

Amul also used a bit of humour in their illustration and wrote “For All Ages” under their caption, sending a double-fold message that vaccines and Amul products, both were now available for people of all ages.

The Health Ministry had announced on Wednesday that from 16 March onwards, children who are above the age of 12 will now get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Corbevax, India’s indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine, shall be used to inoculate children in the 12-14 age bracket.

As reported by The Indian Express, Corbevax triggers an immune response by using fragments instead of the whole virus and is considered to be one of the safest vaccines.

Earlier in India, only those who were above the age of 14 years were being administered with the COVID-19 vaccination.

What are your thoughts on Amul's inoculation cartoon?

