The business world is shocked by the demise of industrialist and chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. The billionaire died on 4 September in a car accident. Amul gave Mistry a heartfelt tribute by posting an animated picture of him on Instagram. In the photo, Amul wrote, “He still had miles to go.” The image was posted with the caption, “Verified #Amul Topical: Tribute to a dynamic businessman…” The poster shows two images of Mistry – one appears to be standing at the podium and addressing the audience and the other is waving at everyone with his character folder.

The Mercedes car Cyrus Mistry was travelling in hit a road divider in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The business tycoon was returning to Mumbai from Gujarat with Darius Pandole, former independent director in Tata Group, his wife Anahita Pandole and brother Jahangir Pandole. Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius survived the accident, but Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole succumbed to their injuries.

Reportedly, the car was being driven by Anahita Pandole, and the accident occurred because she tried to overtake another car from the wrong side. Both Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were not wearing seatbelts. Some prominent politicians took to social media to express grief over the unfortunate incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences to Mistry, his family and friends on Twitter. “The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his sadness over the accident. “Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers.”, he posted on Twitter.

The mishap occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway around 120 kms away from Mumbai.

