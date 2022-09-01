Dance video, grooving to Kala Chashma at a wedding, created quite a buzz on social media

The peppy track Kala Chashma is on the trending list. And all credit goes to the Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style. Their dance video, grooving to Kala Chashma at a wedding, created quite a buzz on social media.

Following which Indian cricket team, several celebrities, social media influencers, and people across the world came up with their version of the trend. However, that twerk remained common across all.

As the remixed Bollywood number goes viral globally, Amul is here with its topical. Don’t know about you but Sidharth Malhotra has given his approval to Amul’s take on the Kala Chashma trend.

The song Kala Chashma is from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho.

The Amul Topical features three doodles – one female dressed in a blouse and a dhoti wrap, a guy dressed in a formal pant suit, as well as the mascot of the brand. Not to mention, the trio was seen flaunting their kala chashma. “Kala Chashma, Peela Chakhna,” read the text on their topical as Amul remixes the trend with tea. In the caption, the brand wrote, “Amul Topical: Remixed Bollywood hit goes viral globally.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul – The Taste of India (@amul_india)



Amul’s “remix with tea” was a hit among fans. They flooded the comment section expressing how “cute” the topical looks. Actor Sidharth Malhotra has also shared Amul’s post on his Instagram Stories. He added a victory hand emoji as well as a smiling emoji with black sunglasses.

A few days ago, the Indian cricket team also grooved to the Kala Chashma trend to celebrate their win against Zimbabwe. Shared by Shikhar Dhawan, the video showcases cricketers decked up in their jersey standing in front of the camera and happily grooving to the song. Not to miss those cool moves by Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Ishaan Kishan. “That’s how we celebrate the win,” Shikhar wrote, while sharing the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)



The Kala Chashma trend has taken over the internet, and we can’t wait to watch more of it.

