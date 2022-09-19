Amul doodle celebrates arrival of big cats in India, says 'We're spotting Cheetahs again'

Sharing a fresh doodle, Amul celebrated the reintroduction of Cheetahs in India after they went locally extinct years back

As India celebrates the arrival of the big cats after they went locally extinct years back, Amul has also participated in the celebrations through its creative doodle. In a bid to mark the feat, taking to its official Twitter and Instagram handles, Amul India shared a fresh doodle celebrating the arrival of cheetahs in India. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. It was also PM Modi’s birthday when he arrived in Madhya Pradesh and witnessed the historic moment where cheetahs were reintroduced to Indian territory. Earlier in 1952, the particular species of animals were declared locally extinct.

In regard to this, as Amul shared its recent doodle, it captioned the post with, “Amul Topical: 8 big cats brought back to India, 70 years after local extinction!”

8 big cats brought back to India, 70 years after local extinction!

The doodle shows the Amul mascot pointing out toward cheetahs as it says, "We are spotting Cheetahs again" further adding "Amul Purr-fect Taste."

This is not the first time when Amul has taken up such an initiative. To mark several historic moments and days, Amul has been creating its unique doodles which manage to grab the attention of people. This time as well, the post caught the Internet's attention as many took to the comment section to laud the doodle and further also appreciated the reintroduction of cheetahs in India.

Hopefully, we now stop those who have been known to hunt the same prey that these cheetahs do - black bucks if you are wondering. — kaushik (@kaushiksethu) September 18, 2022

One user on Instagram also wrote, "We will have to continue bringing animals from other countries unless poaching is completely stopped!", while another said, "Just love your ads"

PM Modi reintroduces Cheetahs to India

On Saturday, 17 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The animals were earlier brought in from Namibia in Africa through a special plane. Among them includes three males and five females who will now live in the national park.

The animals were accompanied by a group of wildlife experts, veterinary doctors, and three biologists in the modified passenger Boeing 747 plane.

