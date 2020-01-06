AMU student committee demands resignation of JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar, asks him to take 'moral responsibility' for attack

Aligarh: The AMU Students Coordination Committee (AMUSCC) has demanded the resignation of JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof Jagadesh Kumar, asking him to take "moral responsibility" for the violence in the varsity.

In a statement, AMUSCC said reports from JNU that even medical teams going to assess the injured were prevented by the mob from entering the JNU campus are shocking and only a time-bound judicial inquiry would uncover the full truth. AMUSCCC is spearheading an agitation against the amended Citizenship Act.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on JNU violence

The alleged involvement of goons associated with the ABVP would be confirmed by a judicial probe, it said while strongly condemning the manhandling of Swaraj Party President Yogendra Yadav by goons allegedly under the patronage of the police.

Protesting students at AMU will also be holding a Tiranga march inside the AMU campus later in the day in solidarity with JNU students and all other student bodies currently holding peaceful protests against the CAA.

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU is also holding a protest at the Trauma Centre of the Hospital against Sunday's violence at JNU.

In a statement, RDA President Dr Mohammad Hamzas alleged that Delhi Police served as facilitators for the mob.

Secretary of the AMU Staff Association, Prof Najmul Islam said the President, Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India have to directly step in before the situation worsens.

Meanwhile, BJP Lok Sabha Member Satish Gautam, in a statement, demanded that all protesting students at the AMU campus should be immediately suspended and thrown out of the campus. Gautam said that a university is a place for seeking education and not for indulging in politics.

He said that if the protesters want to indulge in politicking, they should leave the campus. The BJP is holding a mass rally at the Exhibition grounds on 12 January to build up public support for the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.