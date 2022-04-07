AMU professor suspended, FIR registered for hurting religious sentiments by referring to rape in Hindu mythology

Dr Jitendra Kumar, who was an assistant professor at AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, made the reference of 'rape' in mythology while taking a session on medical jurisprudence

Aligarh: A FIR has been registered by police against an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) professor, who referred to examples of "rape" in Hindu mythology during a forensic science class. The move of assistant professor Dr Jitendra Kumar has provoked accusations of hurting religious sentiments of students, staff and citizens.

A report by news agency PTI mentioned AMU officials saying that Dr Jitendra Kumar, who was an assistant professor at AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, made the reference of "rape" in mythology while taking a session on medical jurisprudence.

The University has suspended the professor after the incident. Earlier on Wednesday, a show-cause notice was also issued to Dr Jitendra Kumar for hurting the religious sentiments and the university administration and the Faculty of Medicine condemned the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape.

He was asked to submit his reply in 24 hours. After receiving the notice, the professor had submitted an unconditional apology for the "inadvertent mistake".

The varsity has also set up a two-member enquiry committee to look into the entire matter and suggest steps to ensure there won't be any repetition of similar sort of incident in future.

The varsity said that the preliminary evidence indicates misconduct and it was therefore, the team has been constituted and show-cause notice was issued to professor Dr Jitendra Kumar.

In a letter to AMU vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor, Dr Jitendra Kumar said, "My intention was not to hurt religious sentiments of any particular religion and it was done only to highlight that rape has been a part of our society since long."

He further said, it was "an inadvertent mistake" and assured that "no such incident will occur in the future".

The entire controversy started after someone posted a video clip of the lecture on social media. The authorities of the University acted after media persons approached them for comment on Wednesday.

With inputs from agencies

