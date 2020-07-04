AMU open book exams 2020: University postpones exams of final year and semester students until further notice
The Aligarh Muslim University said that the examinations are being deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the pending guidelines by the UGC regarding examinations
The Aligarh Muslim University has announced that it is postponing all examinations of final year/semester students this year that were scheduled to be held in July until further notice.
The varsity in its notification said that the exams are being deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the pending guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding examinations.
“All examinations (including backlog/arrear papers) of final year/semester students for the session 2019-20, scheduled in the month of July, 2020, stand postponed till further orders,” the AMU notice said.
The university said that further decision in the matter will be communicated after the guidelines notified by the Government of India/UGC.
On 24 June, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank asked the UGC to revisit the guidelines regarding coronavirus and the conduct of examinations which the commission had released in April.
A report by NDTV mentions that the concerned committee has already submitted its recommendations but there has been no fresh guidelines issued by the council officially.
In the second week of June, AMU had announced that it will be conducting online open book examinations for final/end semester students in the month of July.
Students have been advised to regularly visit www.amucontrollerexams.com, the official website of Aligarh Muslim University Controller of Exams, to check updates.
Last month, AMU had announced its decision to cancel the pending papers of Class 10 and 12 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The examinations were scheduled to be held from 6 to 9 July.
also read
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University exams: KTU postpones all final year exams scheduled to begin from 1 July; check at ktu.edu.in
The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has indefinitely postponed all examinations due to the coronavirus situation in the state of Kerala. The eighth semester exams of engineering courses were scheduled to begin from 1 July, 2020.
How public spaces could be customised to suit the post COVID-19 world: Read in new comic by the Leewardists
The Leewardists' latest comic looks at designers' attempts around the globe to shape existing public spaces to fit into the post-COVID-19 world's mould.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bhumi Pednekar donates footwear to migrant labourers travelling long distances
Bhumi Pednekar and the footwear company, Lakhani, teamed up with an NGO to provide footwear for 1000 migrant labourers during the coronavirus