You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

AMU exams to commence from 12 May, vice-chancellor says steps initiated to restore normalcy in university

India PTI May 07, 2018 17:42:43 IST

Aligarh (UP): The annual examinations of the Aligarh Muslim University will now commence from 12 May, according to vice-chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor.

Aligarh Muslim University

File image of Aligarh Muslim University. amu.ac.in

The examinations were earlier scheduled to begin from 7 May, but were postponed following the ongoing students protest on the campus.

Professor Mansoor told PTI that the university has taken this decision in view of the improvement in the law and order situation in the campus.

He said the university had initiated a number of steps for the return of normalcy which primarily centred on the addressal of all genuine demands of students pertaining to Wednesday's violence on the campus.

He said a-16 member coordination committee of senior faculty members had been formed to help in engaging protesting students and understanding their problems.

The committee will have Professor Jamshed Siddiqui, Dean Students Welfare and will include the President of the AMU Teachers Association.

He said there was no proposal for closing the university sine die as the situation at this stage does not warrant it even as he urged students to come forward and help in the process of normalcy and peace on the campus.

Professor Mansoor said the university had "no intention of further delaying the examination schedule" as any such move will jeopardise the career prospects of a large number of students.

He said university authorities were in constant touch with district authorities and holding regular talks with protesting students so as to "chalk out a roadmap for complete normalcy".


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 17:42 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores