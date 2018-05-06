Exams in AMU postponed amid tension over portrait of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in university

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday postponed all examinations amid the prevailing tension within the campus over the portrait of Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

A university spokesperson said the examinations of the 2017-18 session will now commence from 12 May, with no further postponements.

The decision was taken in a consultative meeting with University vice-chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor, deans of various faculties and principals of all colleges.

A 16-member coordination committee was also formed to look at the prevailing situation and to maintain peace.

The Hindutva groups have continued to mount pressure on the university administration to remove the portrait of Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.