Amritsar train tragedy: 61 dead; Amarinder Singh announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

At least 61 were killed and over 70 were injured after a speeding train ran over people watching the burning of a Ravana effigy from railway tracks in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday. The incident triggered outrage as locals put the blame on authorities.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh ordered an inquiry into the accident. Expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, the chief minister announced immediate compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed.

The chief minister, who was scheduled to leave for Israel on Friday evening, postponed his trip and will fly to Amritsar in the morning to personally supervise relief operations and meet families of the victims.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Punjab government also ordered state mourning. All offices and educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday.

A crisis management group under Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra was set up to monitor relief and rehabilitation efforts. Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Technical Education Minister Charanjit S Channi will be part of the group. Acting on the chief minister's directives, Sarkaria and Mohindra rushed to the accident site.

Over 300 people were watching the effigy in flames amid exploding crackers while on the tracks at Joda Phatak near Dhobi Ghat when the train going to Amritsar from Pathankot came hurtling down around 7 pm.

According to Raveen Thukral, media advisor to the chief minister, initial reports suggested the incident occurred during a stampede, as people rushed towards the tracks when crackers went off during 'Ravana dahan'.

Punjab's home secretary, health secretary and DGP law and order also left for Amritsar.

The chief minister issued orders to mobilise all necessary administrative and police personnel on a war footing to help the district administration tackle the situation.

He also directed the chief secretary to deploy administrative officials to ensure that the injured people are hospitalised immediately.

Initially, the Punjab government, in a statement in New Delhi, put the death tool at 40 but Amritsar Police commissioner SS Srivastava told reporters that "it is definitely more than 50 to 60" and that people were still being rushed to hospitals.

A railway official said in New Delhi that the drop gates at the spot were down but people still massed on the tracks in violation of railway rules.

Most people reportedly could not hear the hooting of the train due to the exploding crackers.

Locals blame authorities; Congress government faces flak

A local resident alleged that the Dussehra celebrations were organised by forcing the local administration to grant permission near the railway tracks.

He said the administration had not granted permission in 2017 for the use of this venue for Dussehra celebrations owing to its proximity to the tracks.

Some people blamed Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur, who was the chief guest at the celebrations, saying her late arrival delayed the burning of the effigy by more than half an hour.

Sidhu told India Today on telephone from Bengaluru that the death toll was alarmingly high. Reacting to the row surrounding his wife's presence at the event, he said, "My wife is visiting the injured at the hospital. One should understand that nobody intentionally causes such incidents. I urge people to not politicise the issue. At this time, everyone needs to come together and share the grief."

Navjot Kaur said the railways should have ensured that trains slow down near that section of the track during Dussehra celebrations.

"Every year, Dussehra celebrations take place there," she said, adding she had left the place before the incident took place.

Union minister and Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the entire onus was on the state government.

Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla said that a probe will be conducted into the incident. "Action will be taken against those found guilty, even if it is Navjot Kaur Sidhu," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla said that a probe will be conducted into the incident. "Action will be taken against those found guilty, even if it is Navjot Kaur Sidhu," he was quoted as saying by ANI. BJP leader and Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said the initial reports suggest it was a tragedy that could have been avoided. Some Opposition leaders also alleged that the event was organised by the Congress. Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal demanded an inquiry by a retired high court judge to fix responsibility and punish the guilty. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the tragedy.

Shocked to hear about the tragedy on rail tracks in Amritsar, Punjab. Understand Indian Railways and local authorities are taking steps to help affected people. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved families #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2018

Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2018

The prime minister announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Train services affected

All services on Jalandhar-Amritsar route remained suspended three hours after the incident, a railway official told PTI. While some trains are being diverted, many are stationed near Jalandhar, he said.

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha told reporters in New Delhi that medical teams are rushing to the spot. "I am also leaving for the site of the accident. As per initial information, people present near the railway track couldn't hear the sound of the approaching train due to bursting of crackers," he told before leaving for Amritsar.

The railways has issued helpline numbers in wake of the incident. These numbers can be used reach for information on the incident — 01832223171 and 01832564485.

Telephone numbers at Manawala station are 0183-2440024, 0183-2402927 and Ferozpur's helpline number is 01632-1072.

