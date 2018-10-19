Amritsar train mishap: Narendra Modi expresses condolences, Amarinder Singh announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Dussehra celebrations on Friday turned tragic in Punjab's Amritsar as a train ploughed through people standing on the tracks watching as the effigy of Ravana went up in smoke.

The speeding train mowed down at least 50 revellers. At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the tracks.

Officials said at least 50 were also injured in the incident that took place at Joda Phatak. They said the train was travelling from Jalandhar to Amritsar.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was "shocked to hear about the tragedy".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the tragedy and said he has "asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required".

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh announced compensation of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the mishap. He also said he was rushing to the spot to personally supervise rescue and relief operations.

The chief minister also announced free treatment to all injured in the accident.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he was "pained beyond words at the loss of precious lives" in the tragedy.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also urged "the state government and Congress workers to provide immdiate relief at the accident site".

BJP president Amit Shah also said that he had "spoken to the local BJP unit and asked out karyakartas to join the rescue operation".

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted on the accident and appealed all the AAP volunteers to help authorities in relief work.

Extremely sad news coming about a major train accident near Amritsar

Railways minister Piyush Goyal said that "railways is conducting immediate relief and rescue operations."

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose wife was the chief guest at the event, said that he will rush back to Amritsar from Bengaluru. "I have spoken to the deputy commission. There will be an investigation."

"My wife is visiting the injured at the hospital. One should understand, nobody causes such incidents intentionally. I urge people not to politicise the issue. At this time, everyone needs to come together and share the grief," he further said.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury also reacted and said that "relief must be topmost priority".

