Amritsar court sends Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to police remand till 6 July

The Amritsar commissionerate police brought Lawrence Bishnoi on transit remand for probing him in the killing of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia, who was shot dead last year at a private hospital in Amritsar

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a prime accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been sent to police remand till 6 July by a court in Amritsar on Tuesday.

"Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been sent to police remand till 6 July," Amritsar ACP Palwinder Singh.

On Monday, the Amritsar commissionerate police brought Bishnoi on transit remand for probing him in the killing of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia, who was shot dead last year at a private hospital in Amritsar.

Bishnoi's name emerged in gangster Ranbir Singh's killing during investigation. Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh said Bishnoi is suspected to be the main conspirator.

Also, gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, the Bishnoi gang's ally in Majha region of Punjab, is said to be a prime accused in the case.

For the uninitiated, Kandowalia, who had around 15 criminal cases against him, died in August last year, a day after he was shot at by four unidentified people at a private hospital where he had gone to enquire about his cousin's health.

Later, jailed gangster Bhagwanpuria's claimed responsibility for murder of Kandowalia for supporting gangsters Vicky Gounder and Devinder Bambiha in the past.

Apart from Bhagwanpuria, four assailants - Money Rayya, Mandeep Singh Toofan, Happy Shah, and a Haryana-based man, were booked for Kandowalia’s murder.

During the interrogation, Happy Shah told police that the conspiracy to kill Kandowalia was hatched by Bhagwanpuria and Goldy Brar, who is also a prime accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. When Kandowalia was killed, Bhagwanpuria was lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi, where Bishnoi was also serving his term, a report by Hindustan Times quoted senior police official saying on the condition of anonymity.

The Sidhu Moose Wala murder case is being probed by the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT). The investigating team brought Bishnoi to Mansa from Kharar, where he was being questioned at the CIA office, after his police remand ended on Monday.

The Punjab Police, on Monday, secured Bishnoi's seven-day custody after bringing him from New Delhi on transit remand. The remand was later extended till 27 July.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.