Amritpal Singh's wife stopped at Amritsar airport

Amritsar: Kirandeep Kaur, wife of fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, was stopped at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport here by immigration officials while she was trying to board a flight to London.

According to sources, she was questioned by the immigration authorities, PTI reported.

Amritpal Singh married Kirandeep Kaur, a UK-based NRI, in February this year.

Punjab Police officials refused to answer questions posed by media persons at the airport.

More than a month after a police crackdown against Singh and his aides, the radical preacher continues to remain elusive even as a manhunt to nab him is underway.

On March 18, police launched the crackdown against Singh and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De.’ He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

On February 10, Singh got married to Kaur in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar. The ‘Anand Karaj’ (marriage as per Sikh rituals) was held with a limited gathering of family members from both sides at a gurudwara in Baba Bakala in Amritsar.

Singh had said that a marriage ceremony should be simple and urged people not to indulge in ‘show-off’ by splurging money on grand weddings.

The preacher said his marriage was an example of reverse migration and announced that he and his wife would live in Punjab.

(With inputs from PTI)

