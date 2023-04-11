Amritpal in Nepal? Kathmandu Police rules out possibility of fugitive's entry, stays on alert

Kathmandu: Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, who is still on the run, will possibly enter Nepal days after the fugitive was put on the country’s surveillance list.

The Nepal Police have been put on alert after the news about Singh’s possible entry into the country came in.

Poshraj Pokharaj Pokharel, the spokesperson for Nepal Police, said, “We have received no information about the entry of Amritpal into Nepal.”

He also clarified that there is no information about the entry of Indian security personnel into Nepal to hunt down Amritpal.

Singh, who is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities, has been on the run since March 18 when the police launched a crackdown against him.

Yesterday, Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh, was arrested from Amritsar’s Kathu Nangal area. Papalpreet has been associated with the radical preacher for a long time and assisted him in all of his escapes.

Nepal’s Department of Immigration last month put Singh on its surveillance list following a request from the Indian Embassy here, officials said.

Meanwhile, CPN-UML lawmaker Raghuji Panta has said that the open border between Nepal and India has become a safe haven for criminals and asked the government to control it.

With inputs from agencies

