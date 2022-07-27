Amravati chemist's murder: Accused Shahrukh Pathan attacked by prisoners in jail

Umesh Kolhe, who ran a medical shop, was killed in the Amravati city of eastern Maharashtra on the night of 21 June

Mumbai: Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the Umesh Kolhe murder case, was attacked by some prisoners in the Arthur Road Jail.

An FIR has been registered against them, ANI reported.

So far, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested seven accused in the case. They are under judicial custody and currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Umesh Kolhe, who ran a medical shop, was killed in the Amravati city of eastern Maharashtra on the night of 21 June. Police had claimed that he was killed for sharing a post supporting Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

The grisly incident preceded the similar killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

