Amravati chemist's murder: Accused Shahrukh Pathan attacked by prisoners in jail
Umesh Kolhe, who ran a medical shop, was killed in the Amravati city of eastern Maharashtra on the night of 21 June
Mumbai: Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the Umesh Kolhe murder case, was attacked by some prisoners in the Arthur Road Jail.
An FIR has been registered against them, ANI reported.
Mumbai | Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the Umesh Kolhe murder case, was attacked by some prisoners in the Arthur Road Jail. FIR has been registered against them: Police
NIA has arrested 7 accused in the case. They're under judicial custody; currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.
— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022
So far, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested seven accused in the case. They are under judicial custody and currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.
Umesh Kolhe, who ran a medical shop, was killed in the Amravati city of eastern Maharashtra on the night of 21 June. Police had claimed that he was killed for sharing a post supporting Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.
The grisly incident preceded the similar killing of a tailor in Udaipur.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bihar youth stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video on his phone
A 23-year-old man was stabbed in Bihar's Sitamarhi district allegedly for watching a social media post related to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on his phone.
Nupur Sharma case: To err is human, to rectify it is justice
There are numerous examples where the Supreme Court, in pursuit of safeguarding fundamental rights, called for including even the courts within the definition of State so that even its judgement can be challenged if seen to be violative of the fundamental rights
Why Shekhar Gupta has become a heretic among liberals despite giving ‘2/3rd support’ to Zubair
The Shekhar Gupta episode is a stark reminder to the fact that liberals must make amends and stop running with liberal characteristics and hunting with fundamentalist traits