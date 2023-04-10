Amit Shah to visit Arunachal village along China border
During his first visit to the northeastern state as the home minister, Amit Shah will inaugurate nine micro hydel projects constructed under the 'Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme' in Kibithoo
Itanagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh starting Monday. He is scheduled to launch the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP) in Kibithoo, a village along the India-China border, officials said.
During his first visit to the northeastern state as the home minister, Shah, on Monday, will inaugurate nine micro hydel projects constructed under the ‘Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme’ in Kibithoo.
These electricity projects will empower people living in border villages, officials said.
He will also inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh), Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), the officials said.
Shah is slated to interact with ITBP personnel at Kibithoo in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.
The home minister will visit the Namti field on Tuesday and pay homage at the Walong war memorial.
The VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme under which 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.
In the first phase, 662 villages, including 455 in Andhra Pradesh, have been identified for priority coverage.
(With inputs from PTI)
