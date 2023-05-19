Amit Shah to chair second 'Chintan Shivir' today, MHA officials to discuss implementation of 'Vision 2047'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the second ‘Chintan Shivir’ of senior officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vision 2047.”

Shah will interact with senior officials of the ministry in the meeting to “evolve an action plan for implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vision 2047’,” sources said.

What is ‘Vision 2047’?

‘Vision 2047’ is the central government’s blueprint for making India a developed nation by 2047. The announcement was made on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

In March, the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised THE India@2047 Networking Summit in New Delhi to focus on sectors like New Age Agriculture and Food Processing, Sustainable Tourism and Hospitality, and Information Communication Technology.

In order to achieve this ambitious goal, the government has also launched several initiatives and policies aiming to boost economic growth, promote social development, and address environmental challenges.

About the first Chintan Shivir

Last month, Shah held the first ‘Chitin Shivir’ meeting where he emphasised the development of an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernization of police forces, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security issues.

During the meeting, Shah also stressed the need to develop the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deploy it in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) database for critical analysis of crimes, thus, making cities safer for women, children and vulnerable sections.

The first ‘Chintan Shivir’ consisted objective of reviewing the work of the Ministry. Shah also focussed on the need to fast-track the recruitment process and said that anticipating future vacancies recruitment should be initiated well in advance.

Held in two sessions, the first Chintan Shivir engaged in an in-depth review of of the status of compliance with the instructions given by the Home Minister during an earlier discussion held with the officers of the Ministry.

With inputs from agencies

