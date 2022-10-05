Auto refresh feeds

"Modi Ji's model of governance brings development and employment. While the Gupkar model offers stones and guns in hands of the youth. There is a lot of difference between Modi's model and Gupkar model," he said.

"For the last 70 years, Mufti & company, Abdullah& sons were in power here but didn't provide housing for the 1 lakh homeless people. Modi ji gave homes to these 1 lakh people between 2014-2022," he said.

"As soon as the work of compiling the voters' list is completed, elections will be held in J&K with full transparency," he said.

Elections will be held in J&K with full transparency: HM

Won't talk to Pakistan, will talk to people of Kashmir: HM

"Earlier, this was a terrorist hotspot, now it's a tourism hotspot. Increasing tourism in J&K has given employment to a number of youths here," he said.

#WATCH | We want to wipe out terrorism from Jammu & Kashmir so that it remains the heaven of India. People say, we should talk to Pakistan, we say will talk to the people of Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public rally in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/R86j4vbzGY

We are grateful to @HMOIndia @AmitShah ji for challenging Dr. Farooq Sb to account for @jknc_ ’s contribution to the development of J&K. As the list is rather exhaustive, please expect our response tomorrow.

"We are grateful to Home Minister Amit Shah ji for challenging Dr. Farooq Sb to account for JKNC’s contribution to the development of J&K. As the list is rather exhaustive, please expect our response tomorrow," the party tweeted.

Will respond to HM's challenge to Farooq Abdullah in 24 hours: National Conference

The Union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to J&K. On Tuesday, Shah hailed the development of Jammu and Kashmir under the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government while addressing a public rally in J&K’s Rajouri.

Shah also said that the abrogation of Article 370 benefitted the union territory in several ways and paved the way for reforms.

Notably, Shah announced that the Pahari community, besides Gujjars and Bakarwals, will soon be given reservations in the education sector and government jobs under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Shah whose 3-day visit to the region began on Monday also met the families of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who were killed while fighting terrorists.

