Amit Shah Kashmir Visit LIVE: Will respond to HM's challenge to Farooq Abdullah in 24 hours, says National Conference

Amit Shah Kashmir Visit LIVE: While addressing a rally in Baramulla, the Home Minister slammed the Gupkar alliance. He said 'Mufti & company, Abdullah & sons were in power in J&K but didn't provide housing for the 1 lakh homeless people'

FP Staff October 05, 2022 13:09:55 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Kashmir's Baramulla on 5 October 2022.

Oct 05, 2022 - 16:38 (IST)

"We are grateful to Home Minister Amit Shah ji for challenging Dr. Farooq Sb to account for JKNC’s contribution to the development of J&K. As the list is rather exhaustive, please expect our response tomorrow," the party tweeted.

Oct 05, 2022 - 15:40 (IST)

Won't talk to Pakistan, will talk to people of Kashmir: HM

Oct 05, 2022 - 15:07 (IST)

Elections will be held in J&K with full transparency: HM

"As soon as the work of compiling the voters' list is completed, elections will be held in J&K with full transparency," he said.

Oct 05, 2022 - 14:44 (IST)

J&K became a tourism hotspot from terrorism hotspot: HM

"Earlier, this was a terrorist hotspot, now it's a tourism hotspot. Increasing tourism in J&K has given employment to a number of youths here," he said.

Oct 05, 2022 - 14:35 (IST)

HM slams 'Mufti & company, Abdullah & sons'

"For the last 70 years, Mufti & company, Abdullah& sons were in power here but didn't provide housing for the 1 lakh homeless people. Modi ji gave homes to these 1 lakh people between 2014-2022," he said.

Oct 05, 2022 - 14:18 (IST)

PM's model offers development, Gupkar model offers guns & stones: HM

"Modi Ji's model of governance brings development and employment. While the Gupkar model offers stones and guns in hands of the youth. There is a lot of difference between Modi's model and Gupkar model," he said.

Oct 05, 2022 - 14:07 (IST)

HM addresses public rally in Baramulla

The Union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to J&K. On Tuesday, Shah hailed the development of Jammu and Kashmir under the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government while addressing a public rally in J&K’s Rajouri.

Shah also said that the abrogation of Article 370 benefitted the union territory in several ways and paved the way for reforms.

Notably, Shah announced that the Pahari community, besides Gujjars and Bakarwals, will soon be given reservations in the education sector and government jobs under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Shah whose 3-day visit to the region began on Monday also met the families of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who were killed while fighting terrorists.

Updated Date: October 05, 2022 16:46:10 IST

