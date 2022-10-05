Amit Shah in J&K LIVE
Will respond to HM's challenge to Farooq Abdullah in 24 hours: National Conference
"We are grateful to Home Minister Amit Shah ji for challenging Dr. Farooq Sb to account for JKNC’s contribution to the development of J&K. As the list is rather exhaustive, please expect our response tomorrow," the party tweeted.
