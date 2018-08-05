Amit Shah inaugurates 'Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway station', name changes from Mughalsarai junction

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the new Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway station, which was formerly known as Mughalsarai junction, in the presence of railway minister Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Mughalsarai Junction was formally renamed after the RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Uphadyay who was found dead in mysterious circumstances near the station in February 1968.

Shah and others also flagged off a passenger train with an all-women crew and a goods train at the 100-year-old station, CNN-News 18 reported. Railway officials said it will be the first time in the country that an all-woman crew will run a train. The BJP president also announced new healthcare project for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Lashing out at BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Shah spoke of the corruption that was plaguing the state in the last few years. "Earlier, no investment would come to UP. After coming to power, the BJP has brought more than 1 lakh crore investment to the state," Shah said. He also spoke of how the Purvanchal Express will be changing the face of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"I want to inform Rahul Gandhi, BJP has given 4.5 lakh underprivileged women gas cylinders and 2 crore homes with electricity connection to the poor, what did the Congress party do in 55 years?" Shah asked at the inauguration.

The station building is being touched up with saffron paint at places and signboards with the new name are being put up.

The leaders also launched a project to upgrade the yard at the station, officials said. Ekatmata Express, now set to follow a new route from Lucknow to Mughalsarai, will get the green signal.

Union minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other senior BJP leaders were also present.

On paper, Mughalsarai station got a new name after Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik gave his assent to the proposal in June. Mughalsarai is also the birthplace of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

