You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Amit Shah inaugurates 'Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway station', name changes from Mughalsarai junction

India FP Staff Aug 05, 2018 17:10:08 IST

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the new Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway station, which was formerly known as Mughalsarai junction, in the presence of railway minister Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Mughalsarai Junction was formally renamed after the RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Uphadyay who was found dead in mysterious circumstances near the station in February 1968.

Shah and others also flagged off a passenger train with an all-women crew and a goods train at the 100-year-old station, CNN-News 18 reported. Railway officials said it will be the first time in the country that an all-woman crew will run a train. The BJP president also announced new healthcare project for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

File image of BJP president Amit . PTI

File image of BJP president Amit . PTI

Lashing out at BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Shah spoke of the corruption that was plaguing the state in the last few years. "Earlier, no investment would come to UP. After coming to power, the BJP has brought more than 1 lakh crore investment to the state," Shah said. He also spoke of how the Purvanchal Express will be changing the face of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"I want to inform Rahul Gandhi, BJP has given 4.5 lakh underprivileged women gas cylinders and 2 crore homes with electricity connection to the poor, what did the Congress party do in 55 years?" Shah asked at the inauguration.

The station building is being touched up with saffron paint at places and signboards with the new name are being put up.

The leaders also launched a project to upgrade the yard at the station, officials said. Ekatmata Express, now set to follow a new route from Lucknow to Mughalsarai, will get the green signal.

Union minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other senior BJP leaders were also present.

On paper, Mughalsarai station got a new name after Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik gave his assent to the proposal in June. Mughalsarai is also the birthplace of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 17:10 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores