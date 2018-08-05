You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Iconic Mughalsarai station to be renamed as Deen Dayal Uphadyay Junction today; Amit Shah to attend ceremony at 2 pm

India Press Trust of India Aug 05, 2018 09:57:25 IST

Chandauli/Lucknow: Mughalsarai Junction will be formally renamed after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Uphadyay when BJP president Amit Shah, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrive at the iconic railway station on Sunday.

The three leaders will flag off a passenger train and a goods train with an all-woman crew, and also launch a “smart yard” project at the century-old station on the busy Delhi-Howrah route.

The building is being touched up with saffron paint at places and signboards with the new name being put up.

The Mughalsarai station in CHandauli district will now officially be known as Pudit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station. News18

The Mughalsarai station in Chandauli district will now officially be known as Pudit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station. News18

Upadhyay was found dead in mysterious circumstances near the Mughalsarai station in February 1968.

Mughalsarai is also the birth place of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The leaders will launch a project to upgrade the yard at the station, officials said.

Ekatmata Express, now set to follow a new route from Lucknow to Mughalsarai, will get the green signal.

Railway officials said it will be the first time in the country that an all-woman crew runs a goods train.

Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other senior BJP leaders will also be present.

On paper, Mughalsarai station got a new name after Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik gave his assent to the proposal in June.

The Centre gave its in-principle approval last year to the state government's proposal to rename the station, which is among the busiest in the country.

The move drew flak from the Opposition which accused the ruling party of attempting to tamper with history.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey on Saturday said the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre had imbibed Deen Dayal Upadhyay's philosophy of 'antyodaya', or caring for the last person in society.


Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 09:57 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores