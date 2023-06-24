'Amit Shah has assured peace in Manipur soon': BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra after all-party meeting
Patra said that all the parties made suggestions at the meeting while keeping their political differences aside. The Opposition has, however, expressed distrust over the chief minister of Manipur
After Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with ministers over the Manipur crisis, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who is also in charge of North East, said that Shah has assured all the parties to ensure peace in the state.
“After listening to everyone, Union Minister Amit Shah assured everyone to have a discussion on suggestions made by all party members. All the members also appreciated the efforts made by the home minister regarding Manipur,” Patra told ANI.
He added, “They appreciated how the HM spent three days and three nights in the state which is witnessing ethnic clashes. Home Minister has assured that we will move towards peace as soon as possible with the co-operation of everyone.”
VIDEO | "During the meeting, the Home Ministry explained what triggered the violence (in Manipur) and what steps have been taken so far. All parties raised their concerns by keeping political differences aside," says BJP leader Sambit Patra after all-party meeting on #Manipur…
He also mentioned that members from different parties who were present at the meeting gave their suggestions sensitively and apolitically.
“Before the meeting started, a detailed presentation was presented on the situation of Manipur such as what causes the violence, what measures have been taken to control it to date etc. Members of all the parties gave their suggestions positively,” Patra said.
The meeting was called by the Home Minister on Saturday to take stock of the situation in the violence-hit state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas were among other leaders present in the meeting.
‘Distrust on CM of Manipur’
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said after the meeting, “I met with various Manipur groups and they all have echoed the same sentiments of distrust on the Chief Minister of Manipur. The accountability starts with the state government.”
RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “The entire opposition went to the extent of saying that the person who is heading the administration there (Manipur), there is absolutely no trust in him. You can’t have peace until that person is in-charge.”
With inputs from agencies
