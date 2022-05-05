Amit Shah Bengal visit: Home Minister inaugurates BSF's floating border output in Hingalganj

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day West Bengal visit. He was received by senior BSF officials at the Hingalganj camp on Thursday

Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated Border Security Forces' (BSF) floating border outposts at Hingalganj in West Bengal. The Union Home Minister is on a two-day visit in the state and arrived earlier in the day.

The visit is Amit Shah's first after the West Bengal Assembly polls 2021. Shah was received by senior BSF officials at the Hingalganj camp. The number of floating border outposts (BOPs) has been increased to enhance the surveillance in the inaccessible areas of Sunderbans of West Bengal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off a boat ambulance at a floating Border Out Post (BOP) at Sutluj in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/EbM6X3rpCP — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Later in the day, the home minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Maitri' museum at Haridaspur and address a public meeting at Siliguri. He will also be addressing a public meeting in Siliguri on Thursday evening.

Amit Shah's itinerary for two-day Bengal visit includes organisational meetings and a public rally, besides travel to forward areas along the India-Bangladesh border.

Shah, who arrived at the Kolkata airport, was received by senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik.

On Friday, Shah will visit the India-Bangladesh border area of Teen Bigha, where he is scheduled to interact with BSF personnel.

The Union minister, after attending a programme at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata later on Friday, will hold a meeting with office-bearers at the state BJP headquarters.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.