New Delhi: Union Home minister Amit Shah has hit out at the Congress accusing them of intentionally choosing this day for protest.

Amit Shah said, "Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi."

Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi: Union Home minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/Uc5oZPDbFY — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

The Congress workers on Friday arrived at the party office on Akbar Road and started their mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST hike.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other party MPs including Shashi Tharoor were detained by the Delhi Police during a protest against the Central government on price rise and unemployment. Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained from outside AICC headquarters in the national capital where she had joined other leaders and workers in their agitation.

#WATCH | Police detain Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from outside AICC HQ in Delhi where she had joined other leaders and workers of the party in the protest against unemployment and inflation. The party called a nationwide protest today. pic.twitter.com/JTnWrrAT9T — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat was also detained by the police and was put in the bus along with other MPs.

Earlier in the day, senior party leader P Chidambaram said that the protest carried out by the Congress MPs is about price rise and Agnipath scheme that was launched bt the Central government in June.

"Price rise affects everybody. As a political party and as elected representatives we are bound to voice the grievances the burdens and the fears of the people. This is what we are doing," Chidambaram said.

The protest by Congress MPs was lead by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

