Amit Shah announces disaster management schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore

FP Staff June 13, 2023 15:43:33 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over Rs 8,000 crore including a Rs 5,000-crore project to expand and modernise fire services in states

Chairing a meeting with the disaster management departments of States and Union Territories at Vigyan Bhawan, the Home Minister said, “A total of Rs 5,000 crore project to expand and modernise fire services in states, Rs 2,500 crore project for the seven most populous metros – Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune – to reduce the risk of urban flooding, and Rs 825 crore National Landslide Risk Mitigation Scheme in 17 states and Union Territories for landslide mitigation.”

Shah said that in the last nine years, the central government has achieved a lot in this area.

“Nobody can deny it. But we can’t stay content because disasters have changed their form and their frequency and intensity have increased. We will have to do more extensive planning…,” said Shah.

“The States where nuclear power stations are being set up has been given a strict protocol to be followed in the case of any emergency situation,” he added.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 13, 2023 15:43:33 IST

